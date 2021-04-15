Legacies season 3 episode 11 return date hopes: When will it be back?







After tonight’s all-new episodes, it obviously makes sense that you’d want to know the Legacies season 3 episode 11 return date. So, when could it be? What does The CW have planned for the remainder of this season? We’ve got a few different details to hand down within this piece!

Let’s kick things off here, though, with the following: You’re going to be waiting a little while. Based on some of the listings that we’ve seen at present, there is no new episode of the Danielle Rose Russell series either next week or the week after. Per The Futon Critic, the earliest that you can expect the show back is on Thursday, May 6 — though that may not even be the actual return date. We’re going to have to take a wait-and-see approach on that, with more confirmation hopefully coming later tonight.

So why another break, especially when we haven’t had too many episodes airing in a row as is? Much of that has to do with what we’ve all been going through over the past year. Because of the global health crisis, most shows are kicking off production much later than usual. To go along with that, you have to remember that Legacies requires a lot of post-production work — you can’t just make a CGI monster appear out of thin air! This process takes time and we’d rather the show take that than rushing into anything.

Ultimately, remember that The CW isn’t going to rush out any remaining episodes; they’ve shown with their other programs that they’re fine extending their seasons into the summer. It’s mostly about making sure new episodes are done right rather than giving you a super-short or scaled-down end product.

