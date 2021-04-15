Station 19 season 4 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Get Up, Stand Up’







If you find yourself interested in what’s ahead on Station 19 season 4 episode 12, know the following in advance: This could be the most topical episode of the season. We’ve seen this show take on police brutality before, but during “Get Up, Stand Up,” you’ll see more direct parallels to real-world events than ever before. This story seems based on the real-life murders of unarmed Black men that have happened over the past several years.

First responders are tasked with helping people — that’s what they get into the job to do. Tonight’s episode featured them dealing with the news of George Floyd’s death for the first time. The synopsis for season 4 episode 12 notes that a grief counselor is being brought in to the hospital, and that immediately makes us concerned for a lot of these characters:

“Get Up, Stand Up” – In the wake of national outcry after the tragic murder of an unarmed Black man, Maya brings in Dr. Diane Lewis to grief counsel the team on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, APRIL 22 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we imagine that we will bear witness to the pain of every single character in the establishment. For someone like Dean, this tragedy may ring all the more true — he’s been fighting the police over his own mistreatment and the racism he was subjected to. This murder may remind him that in another situation, things could have gone so much worse for him.

The unfortunate thing about this episode is timing: It was written far before recent events in Minnesota post-George Floyd (and the current trial), and that serves as a reminder that as much as we want things to get better, they still haven’t. An episode of a TV show can at least do its part to bring about change; you never know what impact it can have on someone who becomes a key decision-maker down the line.

