Is Stefania Spampinato leaving Station 19? Carina, Maya’s future







Is Stefania Spampinato leaving Station 19 following the events of Thursday night’s new episode? How worried should we be?

As we prepare for the new episode tonight, we know that there’s at least some reason for concern. We know that Carina is facing some visa issues, and because of that, she may end up having to return home. As sad as this makes her, she also does recognize that there is a lot of good that she can do there, especially as the virus continues to rage her home country.

Here is where the twist comes into play: Could Maya go with her? That’s something that was hinted at following the events of last week’s episode. There is something super-romantic about that idea of taking off with your great love for an uncertain future. Of course, it’s also complicated given that Maya has a great job and there’s no guarantee that this plan will actually work.

Our hope is that over the course of the episode tonight, we’ll start to have a chance to get a few answers to these questions. This is one of those stories that we’ll offer updates on throughout; no matter what happens, we remain hopeful that Stefania will still be featured. There’s even a world where we imagine a few stories taking place on another continent. Let’s just take a wait-and-see approach on all of this before hitting the panic button, even if we firmly understand the temptation to do that.

What did we learn tonight?

For Maya, she’s decided to stay behind in Seattle. Yet, the jury is still out on Carina. She’s still planning to depart, but has not actually completed the trip yet. Time will tell with that!

Do you think that Stefania Spampinato could be leaving Grey’s Anatomy and her role as Carina DeLuca?

