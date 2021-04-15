Chesapeake Shores season 5 premiere date official; casting news!







For those of you excited to dive into Chesapeake Shores season 5, consider this article your source of good news!

Let’s kick things off here with some insight on one of the most important subjects: When the show is actually going to premiere. According to a new report from Deadline, the Hallmark Channel series will be back on Sunday, August 15. We know that the network considers this to be one of their most-important shows, so it goes without saying that they would like for it to be on the air as long as humanly possible. (The same goes for When Calls the Heart, which we’re really hoping gets a renewal sooner rather than later.)

Just in case this news isn’t enough for you, how about the latest from a casting point of view? If you did not hear, Jesse Metcalfe is going to be departing at some point in season 5; now, we’re learning about a de-factor replacement. Robert Buckley is coming on board the show in a major role, though further details on it remain unclear. We’re also hearing that Phoef Sutton will serve as the new showrunner. In a statement, here is what Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President of Programming for the network, had to say:

“We are thrilled to bring back Chesapeake Shores for a long-awaited fifth season with Phoef Sutton’s brilliant voice leading this new chapter for the O’Brien family … As for Robert Buckley joining the cast, he has been part of the Hallmark family for years, most recently he starred in and produced The Christmas House, and I know that the show’s fans will thoroughly embrace him in this new role.”

Meanwhile, Sutton added the following:

“Throughout my career, I’ve sought out shows with truly character-driven storytelling, where the drama or the humor comes from everyday moments. I’ve been a longtime fan of Chesapeake Shores for that reason. The O’Briens are a television family you look forward to spending time with and a huge part of that is the chemistry of its talented cast. I’m looking forward to working with them and, together, producing an exciting new season for viewers to enjoy.”

