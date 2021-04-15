Magnum PI renewed by CBS for a season 4; when will it be back?







Let’s all give a warm mahalo to the folks over at Magnum PI — after all, the series is officially coming back for a season 4!

Today, CBS announced that the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks drama will be officially back for more episodes, and honestly, we couldn’t be more thrilled with it. Following the shocking cancellation of MacGyver a little bit earlier this month, we were starting to get concerned that Magnum could be joining it. Luckily, the network recognizes the long-term value here and we’re excited to have it back. Its ratings are still solid, and that’s without even thinking about the show’s DVR performance or international viability. We are talking about a remake of a generational drama that was popular all over the world.

For the time being, we’re still waiting for a lot of the finer details — our personal hope, though, is that we get a larger episode order this time and also an early-fall premiere date. With the presence of vaccines and a more specific filming plan already in place, things moving into the 2021-22 TV season could start to function closer to normal … even if it remains somewhat of a slow transition.

CBS will announce where Magnum PI is on the fall schedule at some point next month, if they follow the traditional plan around upfront season. With MacGyver over, we personally would not be shocked if the still-unconfirmed NCIS: Hawaii takes its timeslot and forms a one-two punch with Magnum. With that, it could also set the stage for some crossovers. Magnum, TC, and Rick are all veterans, after all, and the location allows for the two shows to do a lot of work in one another’s world. That was a part of the fun of having this show and Hawaii Five-0 on the air at the same time.

While you do all celebrate this news, be sure to also remember a new Magnum PI is airing tomorrow night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

