The Conners season 3 episode 18 spoilers: Darlene has a plan…







Interested in learning more about The Conners season 3 episode 18? There is a new episode coming onto ABC in just under a week! We’re getting close to the end of the season, and because of that the stories are only going to get more and more important.

So moving into the next one, what are we going to see? It mostly comes down to Darlene doing whatever she can to help Mark. She’s coming into this story with the best-laid plans, but many of you watch plenty of TV know already what tends to happen with some of these: They fall apart. As a matter of fact, isn’t a show like this better when they do fall apart? We tend to think so given that you want a lot of that awkward comedy.

Below, we’ve got the full The Conners season 3 episode 18 synopsis with some other news as to what lies ahead:

“Cheating, Revelations and A Box of Doll Heads” – Mark is stressed and exhausted from studying for an important entrance exam so Darlene steps in to help, but her plan backfires, on an all-new episode of “The Conners,” airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21 (9:00-9:30p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Now that we spelled some of that out, there is another big question that we’re left to wonder about: Are we going to get another season of this show? Why hasn’t ABC renewed the show for some more episodes? We do think that it’s probably coming if the cast and crew are interested in coming back; we just have to recognize that this is a topsy-turvy year and not everything is going to happen in some traditional way with a traditional schedule. Now more than ever, a significant amount of patience will be required.

