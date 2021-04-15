Dad Stop Embarrassing Me season 2: Is it renewed, canceled by Netflix?







Following its big premiere this week on Netflix, should you expect a season 2 of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me? Or, is it more likely that the streaming service casts it aside? Within this piece, we’ll of course break some of that down.

First things first, let’s lay out some of the facts — for now, Netflix has not announced a firm decision one way or another. Nonetheless, we remain fairly optimistic that there will be more.

The first thing that the show going for it is star power — getting Jamie Foxx to star on a television show again is a huge get. You want to keep stars around, and the best to do that is to market and promote them over time. The strength of this show is not going to be judged in how it works today, tomorrow, or even next week. Instead, it’s going to be judged on the next couple of months. It’s hard to market a new show out of nowhere — instead, you have to find a way to slowly build up an audience over time. That’s what we imagine Netflix trying to do here. We think it helps that Dad Stop Embarrassing Me has a fairly small episode order for season 1; that could entice people to check it out and get hooked. After all, it doesn’t require some longstanding commitment.

Typically a service like Netflix judges their renewals/cancellations on a few different factors. It starts with total viewership, but then it also goes into overall retention. If you are Netflix, you absolutely want to know that your show is going to be watched in its entirety! That’s a way to better ensure that people will check out a season when it eventually comes out.

If Netflix does go ahead and renew this comedy for a season 2, odds are you’ll see it at some point in 2022. Since we are getting to a point where more people are vaccinated, it will be easier to have productions ongoing with more frequency.

