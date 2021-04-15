A Million Little Things season 3 episode 11 promo: Eddie’s desperation







Want to know where things are going on A Million Little Things season 3 episode 11? Next week’s installment is one that will pick up where last night’s left off, and that includes seeing characters endlessly desperate to repair what has been broken.

As for whether or not they will be able to, that’s a completely different story. At the heart of this story will be watching Eddie try to figure out what is right for him. He’s terrified of the idea of losing Katherine, really to the point where he’s ready to stop treatment to be with her. Yet, he’s carefully reminded in the promo below that if he does that, he stands a chance at losing her forever. He has to think of the long-term future rather than what is in front of him; even if does lose Katherine along the way, he needs to find the power within himself to live a happy, healthy future. There is so much trauma and pain between Eddie and Katherine already; who knows if there is ever going to be an adequate way for the two to move forward?

For a few more details on the rest of the episode, including how Sophie moves forward and Gary learning to realize that he can’t fix everything, be sure to view the full A Million Little Things season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

Despite her trauma, Sophie goes through with her music school audition but quickly realizes she is struggling to move forward. Meanwhile, Rome and Regina grow closer to Tyrell. Katherine and Eddie are at a crossroads, and Gary reconnects with his father on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” Wednesday, April 21st, on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

What are you most excited to see when it comes to A Million Little Things season 3 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







