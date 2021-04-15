Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Prepare now for ‘Reckoning’







Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we of course want to give you an answer to that question … and while we’re at it, also share what we know about the schedule to come.

So where do we begin here? Well, it’s with a dose of bad news: There is no new episode tonight. Why all of the hiatuses? It’s for sure frustrating, especially since we just had a new episode last week and there’s no opportunity now to build up momentum.

Luckily, we know that there will be such an opportunity moving forward. As of right now, CBS has scheduled a new episode airing next week entitled “Reckoning” — they haven’t shared a synopsis or a lot of other details on what lies ahead, but we at least know that it’s happening. Hopefully, a few more details will be made available before we go too much further into the future.

Here’s another bit of good news: We at least know that there isn’t another hiatus coming immediately after the fact! The network has confirmed that another episode is scheduled for April 28, even if there isn’t much news about the story or even a title.

Rest assured, though, that as we enter May, more exciting stories are going to come with Hondo at the helm. Let’s also hope that at some point in here, we can start to learn a little bit more news about what the future holds. We’d love to see a season 5, but SWAT clearly remains on the bubble and this could be a renewal decision that is made at the last second.

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT moving forward?

Are you sad that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for other news, updates, and details on the future. (Photo: CBS.)

