Tough as Nails season 2 finale: Did Scott, Cyril, or Sarah win?







The Tough as Nails season 2 finale brought out a lot of emotion — those updates at the end tore us up! They also, of course, revealed the winner of the grand prize.

In the end, Scott managed to conquer all other competitors, including fellow finalists Cyril and Sarah, on the way to getting the grand prize and the title. This can’t come as a shock — he performed well all season, and he was also a part of Savage Crew, who also ended up winning the team prize this season. The finale of course was grueling — but would you really expect anything else?

The competitive aspect of Tough as Nails can be thrilling, but we think that just like last season, this finale was mostly about the stories. What makes this show stand out is how you don’t see people like this typically on reality TV — they’re relatable, hard workers who are often there to provide for their families. It’s not always about being some reality TV star. These are people you just want to root for in life, which is why so much time is given to building them up as people and showing you more of who they are.

Of course, now is where we do give Scott a customary round of applause — much like season 2 brought back Danny from season 1, we have to imagine that he’ll be given an invitation to come back down the road. This is clearly a show that wants to take care of its own; also, if it lasts long enough, couldn’t you eventually imagine there being some sort of Tough as Nails: All-Stars where the best of the best battle it out? We could…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Tough as Nails

What do you think about the Tough as Nails season 2 finale?

Do you think the right person won in the end, and where do you want to see the show go from here? Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







