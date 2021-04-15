Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Season 8 episode 12, 13 spoilers







Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Within this particular article, we’re going to share an answer to that question — and of course look ahead!

We really wish that the answer to this question was a good one, especially since there have been so many other hiatuses already. Unfortunately, it’s not. The show is currently on a one-week break, and it is poised to be back on April 21. When relating that to past hiatuses, is it really that bad? Hardly. This hiatus will bring us closer to the end of the season, and we know already that there’s a lot of great stuff to look forward to.

Want to know a few more details all about what’s next? Then we suggest that you check out the full Chicago PD season 8 episode 12 synopsis — plus some bonus details on the week after!

Season 8 episode 12, “Due Process” – 04/21/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team pursues a crafty serial rapist. Sergeant Voight finds himself resisting some old, familiar tendencies in his quest for justice. TV-14

Season 8 episode 13, “Trouble Dolls” – 04/28/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The shocking murder of a young pregnant woman leads the team on a desperate hunt for the killer, revealing something even darker than expected. Burgess has to make a tough decision about Makayla. TV-14

Within these two episodes, we of course imagine that we’ll be able to learn more about Burgess, Voight, and some other characters in terms of where they stand. With Hank in particular, this would be a great opportunity to actually flesh out further whether or not he can fit into present-day policing. This has long been one of the big questions at the heart of the series, especially in a time where departments are under so much scrutiny.

What do you most want to see on Chicago PD season 8 coming up?

Are you sad that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

