The Challenge: Double Agents finale spoilers: Who could win?







Are you ready for The Challenge: Double Agents to inch ever closer to the end? Next week’s episode will offer that opportunity.

Without a doubt, the competition is about to get all the more intense. The episode tonight scratched the surface of what sort of turmoil we’re going to see from here. These agents are exhausted and we more than understand why. They are dealing with one of the most rigorous tasks in series history, and for one team in particular, they’re going to question whether they even have a chance of finishing.

This is going to be a true test of physical strength, but above all else mental determination. It’s not easy to go through an experience like this, and we’re sure that every single one of these Agents wants the glory of getting it done — in addition to the grand prize. That much is a given at the moment.

For a few more details all about what’s coming up, be sure to check out the synopsis for The Challenge episode 19 below:

After a disastrous start to the final, one team worries if they can even continue on in the game. The remaining agents must persevere through mental and physical exhaustion in order to win their share of the one million-dollar prize.

Just remember this about what lies ahead — even in the event your favorite doesn’t win, there will still be a chance that they come back down the road. That’s a part of the beauty of this show, and probably why it’s developed such an enormous audience over the years. It builds loyalty and fan favorites better than almost any other show out there. (Of course, it’s going to be hard for anyone to root TOO hard for Fessy after tonight.)

