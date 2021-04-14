The Circle US season 2 episode 5 premiere date: The inner circle…







Are you curious to learn the premiere date for The Circle season 2 episode 5, plus get some more news on what lies ahead? Have no fear, as we’re stocking this article with all sorts of info!

Let’s kick things off, though, by saying this: How fun were the first four episodes of Netflix’s social-media competition show? There’s so much comedy and strategy in this season, and we had an outstanding rivalry born out of the first couple of episodes. It’s just a shame that some of it is over already with Savannah being booted.

So where do we go from here? We have to imagine that early on, the producers will explain the new Inner Circle twist that we were presented with at the end of the episode. Courtney could be in a pretty interesting spot now moving forward depending on what he chooses to do with this power … if the power even turns out to be useful, that is.

Let’s go ahead and get now into when the next four episodes are airing — Wednesday, April 21. Netflix is releasing these installments in batches, meaning that you’re going to be stuck waiting as opposed to their typical binge-watching model. For those who don’t remember, though, this isn’t all THAT different from what they did during the first season of the show. This allows the series to be a little bit more current over a long period of time, which is of course immensely satisfying rather than having a quick burst.

What do you most want to see on The Circle season 2 episode 5?

