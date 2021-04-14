Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Season 6 episode 12, 13 spoilers







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Given that we’re getting close to sweeps, it makes sense that we start to get more episodes and sooner rather than later.

Alas, we can’t say that we’re getting more of the medical drama just yet. After all, there is no installment airing tonight — this is a short hiatus, but a hiatus nonetheless. The next new episode is going to come around on Wednesday, April 21. It’s one that will dive more into Dean and Ethan’s past, and hopefully offer more insight on their relationship.

If you do want to be set up more for what lies ahead, we’re happy to help you! Be sure to view the Chicago Med season 6 episode 12 synopsis below, plus more details about the one after that — one that could be huge for Goodwin.

Season 6 episode 12, “Some Things Are Worth the Risk” – 04/21/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dean and Ethan respond to a scene that brings back some bad memories. When Carol’s condition worsens, Natalie is willing to do whatever it takes to get her mom feeling better. TV-14

Season 6 episode 13, “What a Tangled Web We Weave” – 04/28/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : An auto accident sends Goodwin into a spiral as she tries to help a young boy and his mother. Natalie’s secretive behavior begins to draw the attention of Dr. Marcel and Dr. Halstead. TV-14

That second episode leaves us a little bit nervous for Natalie, now that this is the first that we’ve ever been concerned for the character. This show does tend to create emotional/physical stakes for all of its series regulars here and there and then after the fact, work in order to see if they’ve been resolved.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med right now?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around for some other news all about what lies ahead. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







