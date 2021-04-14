NCIS season 18 episode 13 spoilers: First details on ‘Misconduct’







Interested in learning more about NCIS season 18 episode 13? This is an episode that should look and feel different from what we’ve seen as of late.

Is Gibbs going to be back as an agent when “Misconduct” airs? At present, we don’t have a clear sense that this is going to happen; with that being said, it does still feel like Mark Harmon’s character is getting an opportunity to get out of the house a little bit. He will be testifying in court, but is this for an issue that impacts him? Or, is it impacting some other people outside of him?

For some more NCIS video discussion right now, be sure to watch what we’ve got at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS season 18 episode 13 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

“Misconduct” – While the team investigates a biker killed in a hit and run, Gibbs prepares to testify against a financial advisor who stole millions from his Navy clients, on NCIS, Tuesday, April 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Before we get to the end of this episode, maybe we’ll have a few more updates on what is going on with Gibbs — we certainly hope that this financial advisor isn’t causing the character himself some serious woes. If that is the case, it could force him to be more cooperative with Vance and work towards a return regardless of if he wants that. We do want to see Gibbs back with McGee and everyone else, but more on his own terms. Let’s cross our fingers and hope that still happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







