Is Anupam Kher leaving New Amsterdam, Dr. Vijay Kapoor role for good?







Is Anupam Kher leaving New Amsterdam, and with that, also his character of Dr. Vijay Kapoor? If you have questions, we understand!

After all, think about this way — on tonight’s episode, it looked midway through as though the character was leaving the hospital. Not only that, but it felt as though we weren’t going to be getting a proper goodbye. As you would imagine, this was beyond frustrating. We wanted something more when it comes to closure for this character, and were hoping that this was just some sort of plot to make everyone unsure as to where the story was going to go.

Entering the episode, we had not heard anything suggesting that Kher was departing the show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

Do you want to see Dr. Kapoor back on New Amsterdam?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do take a look at that, remember to also keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







