Supergirl season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Will Kara find her way back?







Are you interested in getting a better sense of Supergirl season 6 episode 4? There is a new episode coming entitled “Lost Souls.” This is also one that could prove very much important for the future of the title character.

For most of the past couple of episodes, we’ve seen Kara Danvers separate from much of the team. She’s been off in the Phantom Zone but now, she’s actually seeing an opportunity to return home. Isn’t that exciting? We like to think so, but it does come with its fair share of consequences. You will see some of these unfold over the course of this episode, and we just hope that it doesn’t keep her from being back around Alex, Lena, and others.

Want a few more details on what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the full Supergirl season 6 episode 4 synopsis with some more details:

SUPERGIRL FINDS A WAY HOME – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) finds an opportunity to escape from the Phantom Zone but it comes with some dangerous strings attached. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) joins the Super Friends on a mission but finds she disagrees with their plan of action against the Phantoms and wonders if she is truly ready to be a part of the team.

The Lena storyline here should prove interesting, and it’s also far from surprising. Think about it like this — she’s been trying for a while to find her place, and we don’t think it’s going to be so easy to blink and everything then becomes better. We hope that everyone is patient with Lena as she works to piece herself together and find an answer to one key question: What’s next? How can she be the best overall version of herself?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supergirl

What do you most want to see when it comes to Supergirl season 6 episode 4?

Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







