Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Dive more into ‘Obstruction’

Unfortunately, here is where we have to pass along the bad news: There is no installment of the series coming on the air tonight. Yes, we understand that we just got out of a hiatus, and now we’re entering another one. Is that frustrating? Absolutely, but it’s ultimately par for the course with what we’re seeing out of a lot of shows on the air this year. Because of the global health crisis, more and more networks are being conservative with how they schedule their smaller number of episodes. CBS wants FBI: Most Wanted on the air for May sweeps, which really should be a surprise to no one.

So while you wait for the series to return on Tuesday, April 20, we can share a few more details about what’s coming up! The title for the next episode is “Obstruction,” and per the official synopsis, we’re going to see a particularly challenging case for Jess and the team — and that’s to go along with more challenges for Jess in his personal life. (It can never be just one thing, can it?)

“Obstruction” – After a double murder takes place in a small town, the team goes after the vigilante who relies on internet sleuths to exact revenge on suspects in the name of justice. Also, Jess and Sarah’s relationship continues to grow, but not everyone approves, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Rest assured that throughout the remainder of the season, you’re going to have more new episodes than not. That should help to make up for all the repeats, or at least so we hope.

