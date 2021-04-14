The Flash season 7 episode 8 return date hopes for Grant Gustin, cast







Following tonight’s new episode, aren’t you going to want to know The Flash season 7 episode 8 return date? We are entering the first hiatus of the season! It’s been a nice run as of late, but it also makes sense for the cast and crew to have more time to create more stories behind the scenes.

One of the most important pieces of advice we can hand down at the moment is this: Be patient. The Flash, like most other shows on TV at the moment, started production late due to the global health crisis.

What we know is that the show is not going to be back on the air until May — and yea, the suspense is going to be killing us while we’re waiting to see it back on the air. The CW confirmed in their new promo that it will be Tuesday, May 4.

As for what you can expect story-wise, the promo hints that the trial of Killer Frost will be front and center. This should be compelling TV, mostly because it’s a chance to put this one-time villain front and center in a very surprising way. We know that she’s not who she was when we first met her, but can other people see that? How do you sell redemption when your name is literally Killer Frost? We feel for her trying to figure this out.

Also, remember that The Flash as a show still has all sorts of Big Bads and other problems to sort through. We don’t exactly think the show is about to become superhero Law & Order and nothing else over the course of this hour.

