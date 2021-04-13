Is FBI new tonight on CBS? A look towards ‘Brother’s Keeper’







Is FBI new tonight on CBS? If you are coming into this article hungry for an answer, or some news on what’s ahead, we’ve got you.

Unfortunately, we wish we had you in a way where we were presenting some good news! Even though we just came off of a week where there was no new episode, we’re moving back into a position where we’re on a break. The next new episode is airing on April 20, with the good news here being that there are going to be fewer hiatuses once we get to that point for the remainder of the season. CBS is stacking things in such a way that they’ll have a lot of stories going into May sweeps, and that is absolutely something we understand. Just remember that this is when the most-important ratings period is!

For some more intel on the April 20 episode (entitled “Brother’s Keeper”), we simply suggest that you check out the full synopsis below:

“Brother’s Keeper” – After a man is killed by an explosive package shipped to his home, the team attempts to capture the sender and intercept his latest deadly parcel. Also, Maggie tries to trust her younger sister, Erin (Adrienne Rose Bengtsson), is truly staying out of trouble as a new college student in NYC, on FBI, Tuesday, April 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This episode feels like it’s one that will run the gamut for Maggie in particular. Trying to do one of these high-octane cases is a lot for anyone to put on their plate — and then, you’re adding to it the fact that you’re having to look after your sister. She’s going to feel a sense of responsibility there, but will it prove to be a distraction? Time will tell…

