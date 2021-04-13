Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12 photo: The extent of Baker’s injuries







As we prepare ourselves for Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12 airing on CBS this Friday, we already know that Abigail Baker is in a bad way. She gets attacked on the street early on in the episode, and that serves as a jumping-off point for the rest of the story.

For the sake of this article, what we want to focus on is rather simple: How bad was Baker hurt? Was it enough to throw her entire life into jeopardy? Judging from the photo above, we wouldn’t go that far. While it does appear that she suffered some injuries, it also doesn’t seem as though any of them are life-threatening. She is hospitalized, but she’s sitting up and has visitors in the form of Frank and Garrett. It’s nice that there is concern, but Abigail Hawk’s character won’t be spending the rest of the episode lying in a bed.

Instead, we know already that she’s going to be intent on investigating much of the case herself. When something like this happens to you, it makes a ton of sense that you want to ensure that justice is served. However, are you really going to go about things the right way? If you are Frank, Gormley, and Garrett, that’s something that you have to be worry about.

While we’re not worried about Baker’s health following the attack, we are concerned about all of the other consequences of it. This could be one of the better episodes we’ve ever seen for the character, and it should be exciting to A) learn more about her and B) see more of how the character handles a crisis of this magnitude.

