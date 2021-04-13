Is Prodigal Son new tonight on Fox after long season 2 hiatus?







Following a brutally-long hiatus on Fox, is Prodigal Son new tonight? Are we going to dive more into the stories of Malcolm Bright once more?

Ultimately, don’t you think that we’ve waited long enough? We certainly think so! That’s why we are 100% happy to report that the show is back on the air. We’re thrilled to get back into the bizarre world of Tom Payne’s character, and we absolutely know that he is going to have his hands full.

For some more insight all about the first episode back, check out the attached synopsis if you haven’t already:

When world-famous Europol profiler Simon Hoxley (guest star Alan Cumming) shows up in New York and claims that Major Crimes’ current case is connected to the discovery of Endicott’s body overseas, Bright fears he and Ainsley’s secret is about to be exposed. Meanwhile, Martin gets to know Dr. Vivian Capshaw in the all-new “Ouroboros” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, April 13 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-208) (TV-14 L, V)

Curious for a few more details? Then why not take a look at the sneak peek below! In this, you have a chance to see a conversation between Gil and Simon Hoxley, one where you get a discussion all about Endicott. Simon is intent on finding a killer, and he also seems intent on ensuring Gil gets to the bottom of things. Does he have some suspicions about Arroyo? Maybe, or he’s at least suspicious that Arroyo has some suspicions towards some other people on his team.

Luckily, we do think that Prodigal Son is going to start moving forward in a pretty big way the rest of the season. This is why there was such a big hiatus! Fox wanted to air their episodes in big bursts, and that is what you are going to have an opportunity to see now.

What do you want to see when Prodigal Son airs on Fox tonight?

Are you glad that the show is finally back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

