Call the Midwife season 10 premiere: Helen George teases Trixie’s story







Are you ready for the Call the Midwife season 10 premiere to arrive on BBC One this weekend? It’s been a long time coming, but we are finally almost at a point where new episodes are here!

As for what you can expect for the nuns and midwives of Nonnatus House, be prepared for more change … not that this should be all that much of a surprise to anyone. For some more on that, be sure to take a look at the video below! In this, star Helen George details what is a new path forward for her character of Trixie, one where the character gets seconded into a unique place that could offer Nonnatus a better path forward towards its future. If you recall, they’ve had a hard time keeping the lights on as of late, and working in different capacities should be able to allow midwives to remain viable and successful.

One of the greatest challenges that we’ve seen for Nurse Crane, Trixie, and Lucille over the years is the hospital boon, where more and more parents are going about deliveries in different forms. Midwives are not obsolete, but there are different ways people go about their business. These characters need to adapt to stay afloat, and that is a part of what we’re looking forward to seeing.

In addition to all characters slowly moving forward in a new era, there are of course some other challenges ahead in their personal lives. We’ll also have a chance to meet a number of new patients with remarkable, emotional stories. There are few shows out there quite like Call the Midwife, which has the rare ability to make you cry almost within the blink of an eye or the drop of a hat.

New #CallTheMidwife Series 10 video exclusive! 😍😍😍 In this clip, @helen_george reveals some insights into episode 1, where Trixie is seconded to a very different kind of medical establishment…

Call the Midwife – new series begins Sunday April 18th at 8pm on @BBCOne xx pic.twitter.com/iAuL2qBXiH — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) April 13, 2021

