The Resident season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Is Mina, AJ’s future in peril?







Next week on The Resident season 4 episode 10, are we going to see more trouble come in the direction of Mina and AJ? Based on some early details for “Into the Unknown,” that seems to be the case. Heck, even the title itself of “Into the Unknown” suggests that there is a good bit of uncertainty around the corner.

For these two characters, we mostly wonder if some of the trouble inflicted recently by Barrett Cain is about to come home to roost. Meanwhile, Cain himself will be working more and more to find his way to the hospital, but it remains to be seen if he will actually be able to work there again.

Below, we have the full The Resident season 4 episode 10 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

Just when Mina and The Raptor can see their future together, an unexpected complication throws a wrench in their plans. Meanwhile, Cain faces a harsh reality when Kit gives him the opportunity to prove he is ready to return to the OR. Then, Devon presents Rose (guest star Cara Ricketts) with a groundbreaking clinical trial that could help her battle with Sickle Cell Anemia in the all-new “Into the Unknown” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, April 20 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-410) (TV-14 L, V)

There is a lot going on here, but isn’t that what you should want from The Resident as a whole? We tend to think so, given that variety is a big part what makes this show what it is. It’s also somewhat interesting that Fox issues a synopsis for an episode that doesn’t include Conrad or Nic at all. We have to imagine that they will be a part of this story, but what in the world are they going to be up to?

Related – Be sure to get some more updates on The Resident now, including other insight on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 4 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







