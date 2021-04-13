Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Setting up season 4 episode 9







Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’ll discuss whether or not the medical drama is finally back from hiatus! If it is, we will also go ahead and share some more news all about what lies ahead.

Fortunately, the news that we’re bringing here first and foremost is of the pleasant variety. After all, there is a new episode tonight! We have finally made it to the other side of the super-long hiatus, and that hopefully means a number of new episodes over the rest of the season. You are going to see a lot of romance on “Doors Opening, Doors Closing,” but also a number of personal cases and important choices. Much as you would expect from a show like The Resident, there is going to be a great balance between personal and professional plots.

For a few more details now on where the show is going from here, be sure to check out the full The Resident season 4 episode 9 synopsis:

A case becomes personal for the staff when Conrad and Bell treat a pregnant woman who is carrying Jake’s (guest star Conrad Ricamora) future adopted child. Upon hearing surprising news from Princess Nadine (guest star Shazi Raja), Devon contemplates the future of his love life. On the heels of meeting The Raptor’s parents, Mina gets a call that causes her to make a bold decision about her future. Meanwhile, Cain grows closer to Rose (guest star Cara Ricketts) and Irving (guest star Tasso Feldman) and Jessica (guest star Jessica Miesel) tie the knot in the all-new “Doors Opening, Doors Closing” spring premiere episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, April 13 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-409) (TV-14 L, V)

If you do want to prepare yourself further for what lies ahead, why not check out the sneak peek below? After all, the primary focus here is the story between Conrad and Bell.

