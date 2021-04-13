Why did Wyatt Pike leave American Idol season 19?







On last night’s new episode of American Idol, show host Ryan Seacrest made a surprising announcement about Wyatt Pike. The singer was no longer going to be a part of the competition.

Unfortunately, that was all that the singing competition chose to offer insofar as context goes. In a statement to People, a spokesperson for ABC noted that Pike could not continue for “personal reasons.” His most-recent Instagram post (see below) shows him back home at Park City, Utah.

For some more recent American Idol video discussion, be sure to watch what we’ve got at the bottom of this article! After you check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that is your source for a lot of other great updates you don’t want to miss.

We’re not going to sit here and pretend as though Pike is the first singing-show contestant we’ve seen this happen to. After all, we’ve noted this taking place with a number of other American Idol / The Voice / America’s Got Talent contestants. Sometimes, a larger reason eventually makes itself clear; at other points, it doesn’t. It really comes down to what Pike wishes to share, and he deserves the time and the privacy to figure that out.

Despite his exit, the show must go on for singing 19 of the talent show — next week, we’re going to see one of the most surprising twists yet as a contestant from last season is going to have a chance to re-enter the competition and fight for the title. The move is meant as a make-good after last season’s performers were forced to do the bulk of the show from home due to the global health crisis.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Idol right now

Were you sad to see Wyatt Pike leave American Idol?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wyatt Pike (@wyattpike)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







