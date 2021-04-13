The Blacklist season 8 episode 14 photo: First look at Megan Boone return







In the event that you didn’t know already, The Blacklist season 8 episode 14 will serve as the triumphant return of Megan Boone to the show. Is there a chance that Liz turns up first on Friday night’s new episode “Anne”? Sure, but there is no confirmation of that at the moment.

What we can confirm further, though, is that the April 23 episode “Misere” is going to feature what Liz was up to during most of the past several installments. The photo above seems to be in the time period of “The Cyranoid,” as you see the character sitting at the table that was teased here and there throughout the episode. That is where she communicated from afar with her personal double, who did business with Neville Townsend and was later in a life-threatening conversation with Reddington.

Our assumption is that over this episode, the picture will start to become clearer of what Liz has been up to, and what her ultimate endgame is. At the moment, our assumption is that she still wants to kill Reddington, but is looking to dismantle a part of his empire first. This enables her to have a greater authority over his legacy, and she’s enlisted Townsend to help with a lot of that. Is he what he seems, though? This is one of the big questions we have through the remainder of this season.

Also, we’re still holding out hope that someday, we’re going to see Liz and Reddington on the same page again. We don’t know how it will happen, but we’re trying to keep the confidence.

