Debris episode 8 spoilers: A look at ‘Spaceman’ (and the ratings)







As we prepare for Debris episode 8 on NBC next week, do you want to get a better sense of what lies ahead? The title here is "Spaceman" — with that being said, we don't think space travel is entirely the theme here. There are a lot of things going on from start to finish here, and of course there is one priority at the list: Finding George Jones.

So what happens when a difference of opinion enters the picture? Are we going to see an unprecedented amount of chaos? That’s something that, at least for now, we’re preparing ourselves for.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Debris episode 8 synopsis below:

04/19/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Bryan and Finola undertake a dangerous operation into an INFLUX compound in order to rescue George Jones. But Maddox and Ferris have their own plans for how the mission should be carried out. TV-14

What about the numbers?

For those of you who are curious to see how the show is faring in the numbers, to date Debris is averaging a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and slightly more than 3 million live viewers. These numbers aren’t great, and of course it does raise some questions as to what the future will hold.

With that in mind, this is where we post our customary reminder that if you do love Debris, the best thing that you can do is watch the show live! This is, after all, the best way in order to ensure that the show comes back for more down the road. We’ll keep crossing our fingers that the digital numbers are great — or at the very least, good enough to convince the powers-that-be over at NBC to bring the series back for more.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Debris episode 8?

