Chicago Med season 6 spoilers: Meet Vanessa Taylor!







Want to learn about one of the latest new additions to the Chicago Med season 6 world? Then why not meet Vanessa Taylor!

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, All American actress Asjha Cooper is going to be recurring through some upcoming episodes. Her character is an accelerated med student, which is a clear indicator that she is ambitious and ready to take on whatever the world throws at her. She’s the youngest person in her class, passionate what she believes in, and she has a history of hard work behind her already. Doesn’t this sound like one of the people that the hospital can get behind?

Beyond all of this, there’s also something else worth noting here — the casting description notes that she has a “unique connection” to one of the show’s nurses. That means there’s a chance for further character development here, and we could see this story build up more and more over time.

You are going to have a chance to see Vanessa make her debut on the upcoming April 28 episode — in other words, you won’t be stuck waiting too long to learn more about her! We recognize that Chicago Med as a show is in the middle of a pretty short season, but hopefully, the writers will continue to make the most of all of the time that they have. Our hope is that there are some exciting developments coming around every corner, in addition to of course all of the drama/reasons for tears we tend to get week in and week out here.

Chicago Med is currently in repeats; however, there will be a chance to see new episodes on NBC once we get around to Wednesday, April 21.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med, including other updates on what lies ahead!

What do you want to see through the remainder of Chicago Med season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







