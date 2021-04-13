The Blacklist season 8 spoilers: Meet Anne’s suspicious friend!







The Blacklist season 8 is set to air a new episode entitled “Anne” this Friday — want to get a greater sense of her world? Well, we can at least tell you a little about someone who is pretty close to her.

According to a new report coming in right now from TV Insider, Law & Order: Criminal Intent actress Kathryn Erbe is going to be appearing on this aforementioned episode in the role of Lois. What do we know about her? Per the official description, she is a cop, one who “does well to trust her instincts.” She may have some suspicions that something is up with a newcomer in town (most likely Reddington). Yet, even she could have never imagined the extent of the chaos he could cause.

Is this woman evidence that Anne isn’t some sort of secret Liz Keen plant? We don’t think so — it’s possible that she could keep that from everyone. Yet, her having some longtime friends in the community is a hopeful sign that she is precisely who she claims to be … and that could lead to some heartbreak.

After all, over the course of this episode you are going to see Neville Townsend and his people track down Reddington and, from there, inflict all sorts of damage on him and Anne both. We wouldn’t be shocked if the goal is to kill her, largely to make Reddington feel the same way that both Neville/Liz felt when Reddington took something away from them. (Granted, it’s not confirmed that Reddington killed Neville’s family, and it’s even possible that Katarina was an imposter.)

What are you hoping to see the most on Friday night’s new The Blacklist?

