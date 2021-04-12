New Amsterdam season 3 episode 7 promo: Taking on a blood ban







When New Amsterdam season 3 episode 7 arrives on NBC next week, you’ll see Max take on discrimination once more. The subject matter is delicate, and the goal for the show is to expose a problem that has been ignored for far too long.

To be specific here, we are talking about the issue of a blood bad, all on the basis of your sexual orientation. It’s something that stems from a period of an unjustified HIV/AIDS panic, and it is a matter that Ryan Eggold’s character is desperate to fix. He’s willing to go all the way to court in order to ensure it is overturned.

Think about some of the ways in which the added blood supply could help — it would certainly be of use during a global health crisis like this one, and there is no real reason to deny it outright other than prejudice and a false sense of panic. Max knows this, and plenty of other doctors know this, as well. Why not do something about it?

The problem that Max runs into here is the same as the one he often runs into — there is not necessarily a lot of people higher up who want to listen to him. The problem with fighting to change the system is that obviously, there are a ton of people who love the system the way that it is. That’s why it hasn’t changed! They are able to hold onto their false notions and their prejudices because they don’t see a reason to deviate from the status quo.

Let’s cross our fingers and hope that Max can make a little more progress here. After all, isn’t New Amsterdam at its best when some of its stories are inspirational? We hope that there are characters like Dr. Goodwin out there who, while flawed, have the best interests of many at heart.

