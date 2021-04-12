All Rise season 2 episode 12 spoilers: First look at ‘Chasing Waterfalls’







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on All Rise season 2 episode 12? First and foremost, old-school music fans will love the title. “Chasing Waterfalls” should prove to be an exciting story with a little bit of drama, courtroom intrigue, and maybe some surprises. Mark and Sam are going to run into one of the biggest ones over the course of their case.

So what’s coming up there, and what could be coming up for Mark and Amy in general? For a few more specifics all about that, we suggest that you check out the full All Rise season 2 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Chasing Waterfalls” – Mark and Sam think their “Romeo and Juliet”-style murder case of warring families is a slam dunk until their lead witness is proven to be lying under oath to protect the real eyewitness of a relative’s murder. Also, Amy is furious with Mark after a secret is revealed and decides they need time apart, on ALL RISE, Monday, April 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

We are building up towards the end of the season, and as we do that, we have to imagine that we’ll see some momentum all across the board with Mark and Amy — plus some other storylines as well. We’re sure that one of the big questions that the writers are asking themselves is rather simple: How big of a cliffhanger do we hand down in the finale? You want to offer up some closure, but you also likely want to keep people excited for a season 3 — if there is a chance to have a season 3. That’s something that we’ll all have to wait and see on for a good while; we’re at the mercy of CBS there, and there is no precise timing for what they will want to do.

