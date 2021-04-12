Is All Rise new tonight on CBS following long season 2 hiatus?







Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? We know that you’ve been waiting a long time to see new episodes following the NCAA Tournament. Are we finally at the end of that?

Well, in a word, yes! The hiatus is finally done, and you’re going to have a chance to see the courtroom drama back on the air in a matter of hours. Tonight’s new episode carries with it the title of “Forgive Us Our Trespasses,” and it should prove to be an important story for just about everyone involved. You’ll learn about Ness’ future, an important conversation between Rachel and Lola, and a whole lot more.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full All Rise season 2 episode 11 synopsis:

“Forgive Us Our Trespasses” – With Ness nearing the end of her clerkship, Lola sets her up to shadow Emily, who is defending a young man who reoffended, and the verdict lies with Judge Campbell (Peter MacNicol) who is notoriously harsh on repeat offenders. Also, Rachel reveals to Lola that she kissed Mark, and Mark struggles to find out why Luke’s name is on a list of cops dropped off by Deep Throat, on ALL RISE, Monday, April 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

For those wondering, there are several more stories coming over the next few weeks, so you don’t have to worry all that much about there being another break soon. Hopefully, that will be enough to establish some momentum entering the end of the season, and build up hopes for a season 3 renewal. We’re still waiting for an official decision on that matter, so keep your fingers crossed!

