Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? ‘Blindsided’ and ‘Parenthood’







Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? We know that you’ve been waiting a long time to check out the rest of season 4. Is the moment finally here?

In a word, the answer is “no.” We wish the show was back on the air, but we’re close to the end of the road here. You’re going to have a chance to see season 4 episode 9 on the air next week! That’s a huge episode, given the fact that Maddie is going to go into labor. We’ll also see what happens next for Hen and Karen, and we’re absolutely worried about what the writers are bringing to the table.

Want to know more? We’ve got the synopsis for episode 9 below, and then also episode 10 to go along with it!

Season 4 episode 9 – Athena and the 118 race to save lives after a drunk driver causes a deadly pile-up on the freeway. Meanwhile, Maddie goes into labor and Hen and Karen are devastated as they prepare their foster daughter, Nia, to be reunited with her birth mother in the all-new “Blindsided” spring premiere episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 19 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-409) (TV-14 L, V)

Season 4 episode 10 – The 118 responds to a series of calls dealing with parents and their children, including a disastrous birthday party thrown by a mommy blogger. Meanwhile, Athena and Michael talk to May about her past suicide attempt, Chimney and Maddie adjust to life with their newborn, and Hen and Karen are emotionally shattered as their foster daughter, Nia, is reunited with her birth mother in the all-new “Parenthood” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 26 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-410) (TV-14 L, V)

“Parenthood” feels like an adjustment for Chimney and Maddie, but also an emotional hour for Hen and Karen. How do they recover from this? 9-1-1 is putting us on a rollercoaster here, one where we’re supposed to be happy for some characters and then sad for others moments later.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 9-1-1 right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1 moving forward?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead on the series moving forward. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







