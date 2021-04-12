Is All American new tonight on The CW? Is season 3 episode 9 here?







Is All American new tonight on The CW? If you come into this article with that question, rest assured we’ve got that insight within! To go along with that, we’ve also got a lot to dive into regarding the future.

Before we do too much else, let’s go ahead and hand over the good news. After all, there is a new All American episode coming to the network! It’s been a number of weeks since the show has been on the air, and there are a lot of things that need to be addressed.

First of all, let’s talk about the cliffhanger. What’s going to happen following the accident? Tonight’s episode should shed some light on that, but also the state of Olivia. Spencer admits to keeping a few secrets of hers, and that’s going to lead to a lot of frustration and hurt. Will Olivia receive the care she so desperately needs? We still don’t have a good answer to that.

What we can do in this situation, though, is offer up more updates on what lies ahead. If you haven’t seen the synopsis below, we like to think it offers up all sorts of insight on what the future holds:

MAKING THE RIGHT CHOICE – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is upset with Olivia (Samantha Logan), which leaves him to face some difficult truths of his own. Olivia makes things even worse, leaving Billy (Taye Diggs), Laura (Monet Mazur) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) worried. Billy is in search of a kicker and holds school tryouts and is surprised at who the number one candidate turns out to be. Meanwhile, Montes (guest star Alexandra Barreto) gives Asher (Cody Christian) a tough choice about his football career and Coop (Bre-Z) makes a decision about school after talking with her mom. Greta Onieogou and Karimah Westbrook also star. Ryan Zargoza directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty & Micah Cyrus (#309). Original airdate 4/12/2021.

