Shameless series finale: Why did Emmy Rossum not return as Fiona?







While there were a number of beautiful moments within the Shameless series finale, we know that one omission saddened many. We’re, of course, talking about the lack of Fiona Gallagher. Emmy Rossum did not return, though there was a subtle nod to her via Frank visiting Patsy’s Pies and also a flashback to the earlier days of the show. We wish there were a few more mentions of her, but it is what it is.

So why not bring back an iconic character for the final episode? We should make it clear that it had nothing to do with a lack of interest on the actress’ part. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer John Wells noted that the health crisis is what ultimately caused this plan to fall apart:

Emmy and I had a lot of conversations about it, trying to make it work. She’s been in New York with [husband] Sam [Esmail], where they live, and right about the time where we were talking about putting it all together was when the additional lockdowns kind of hit again, and it just didn’t feel safe or practical for her to come back. So I think it’s with a great deal of regret that we couldn’t do it but it’s just more minor casualty of our year of [the virus].

That is the way of things right now amidst a crisis like this, and when you consider the circumstances (there are SO many worse things brought about by the virus), it’s hard to complain all that much about a TV show.

For those wondering, Wells also did note in this interview that he could have continued writing these characters forever — with that, there’s always a chance Shameless comes back down the road. It was a network decision to end it for now, so who knows? If we ever have a revival, maybe we can see more of Fiona then. We did love some of the theories out there about what she was up to, including that she could’ve been the person buying up houses on the South Side.

