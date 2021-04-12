Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 10: A night of bonding







When Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 10 arrives on NBC at this point in one week’s time, it will bring a LOT more excitement. How much more? This episode is entitled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Girls Night,” and that may mean our title character spends some time with characters in a very different setting. In particular, it seems like Emily will be front and center for what lies ahead.

To get a few more details now, be sure to check out the full Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

04/18/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Zoey gets more than she bargained for when she tries to help Emily with a problem. Maggie reconnects with an old friend. Max, Simon and Mo have a bonding night together. TV-14

Basically, it feels like in general, bonding is going to be a key part of this episode — that could just play out in different ways depending on the character. Hopefully, though, characters leave the episode in a different spot than they were at going in — and that there are some fewer glitches once you get to the very end of it all.

Before we wrap this article up, let’s go ahead and issue one more reminder: If you love Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, be sure to watch it live! That is the best way in order to ensure that it comes back for another season. We absolutely want for that to be the case but for now, we’d say it remains on the bubble. The biggest thing that it has going for it is probably the fact that it has so many positive reviews and awards-show attention all around it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 10?

Are you hoping for a renewal? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







