Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12 promo: Who attacked Abigail Baker?







Friday night’s Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12 is set to debut on CBS this Friday, and we currently think this will be one of the memorable ones of the season. Why? It’s putting the spotlight on one Abigail Baker, and we’re eager to learn more about who she is outside of the Commissioner’s Office.

As the promo below showcases, the storyline begins when Baker is attacked while bringing home groceries. Who did this? That’s not entirely clear, so it remains to be seen if this was a targeted attack or something done at random. No matter the reasoning, Abigail makes it clear: She wants the case. She wants to get justice for what happened, and this will be a chance to see her take on something different than her typical duties. We’re excited to see her and Garrett out in the field a little bit more — even the photo above is different than we usually see.

Are there some concerns that Frank has over this? We have to think so, given that this is clearly a case that Baker is personally invested in — and that can prove problematic. Nonetheless, we’re excited to see how everything works here from start to finish and where all of this ends up. It’s one of the best Baker episodes on paper that we’ve ever had, and we can see her interplay with characters in different ways.

Of course, beyond this episode we’d still love to see Baker, and the rest of Frank’s advisers, interact more with other Reagans. Heck, there’s still a world where we want all three of them at family dinner as the Commissioner’s special guests. (Sure, we also recognize that you may have to expand the table a little bit to make it happen.)

In the end, the good news is that Baker seems to be okay — unless, of course, she gets attacked for a second time…

