Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, April 11?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? For anyone out there hungry for answers on April 11, we’ve got something for you to dive into here!

In the end, what we have to present tonight is good news — albeit with a little bit of a twist. There is a new episode of the show coming on the network tonight, but you’re going to be waiting a little bit longer to see it. How long? Think in terms of 11:12 p.m. Eastern time. The show cheekily teased what’s coming in a post on Twitter (see below).

So what’s the reason for the odd time tonight? It has a lot to do with HBO’s programming elsewhere, including the series premiere of The Nevers. If you are a longtime viewer of the series, then there’s a good chance you’re familiar with some of this already. The show will probably air all over the map for the next several months, so be prepared for that in advance.

If you’re curious as to what you can expect over the course of this episode, our answer to that is pretty simple: Comedy, Headlines. You know, what the show is known for. We imagine that the Derek Chauvin trial could be the subject of some discussion, but if recent shows are the roadmap for us to fallow, the main segment is going to revolve a little bit more around a topic that’s a little more unpredictable. Take, for example, the strong piece last week that was all about the National Debt. We could easily see some more stuff coming firmly within that vein.

Remember that if you can’t stay up too late tonight to watch live, it will be on HBO Max tomorrow — and the main segment will be on YouTube.

We have a new episode tonight at 11:12pm! Other things we have: -cool nic cage pillows

-love for the fans :)

-sexy rodent art

-too many topics to cover :(

-a stockpile of mascots in a secret location

-stuff you'll find out about tonight! See you then!!! — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) April 11, 2021

