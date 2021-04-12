Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? Season 7 episode 13 hopes







Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? If you do enter this article with that question, we’re pleased to help you out!

Unfortunately, we can’t help today by handing out any particularly-good news. Given the way that this past episode of the series concluded, it obviously makes some sense that you would want more ASAP. That’s just not happening. Instead, you’re going to be waiting until May 2, more than likely, to get full resolution. That’s when the first of the final four episodes are going to air, and there is a lot that the show is going to get to in a short period of time.

What are we talking about here? Think in terms of some cliffhanger resolution, coupled of course with some big storylines beyond Dwayne Pride and, more than likely, a few more cases. All of this will be building towards a series finale in late May that will offer real, fantastic closure for everything that we’ve seen over the years. We can’t say that every little storyline will be tied up in a neat little bow, but this is not the sort of show where this often happens.

The only thing that is really known about the next new episode comes via its title: “Choices.” There is not a whole lot of other stuff out there yet, but our hope is that a synopsis will surface at some point over the next couple of weeks. That can at least give you a larger sense of what’s going to be coming up, and a promo in late May can augment that a little bit further.

No matter what direction the story veers, we’re just crossing our fingers and hoping it builds towards some proper conclusions.

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans moving forward?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

