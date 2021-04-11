Charmed season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Stopping what was unleashed







Are you curious to learn about Charmed season 3 episode 10? This episode could end up being one of the biggest challenges yet for the Charmed Ones. It’s what happens when you are contending with something new coming out from the Tomb of Chaos. Given that Chaos is in the name, that tells you almost everything that you need to know about the story at large. You’re going to see everyone pushed to the limit, and there’s no guarantee that it will be totally wrapped up in this hour, either.

Below, we’ve got the full Charmed season 3 episode 10 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

CONTROLLING THE CHAOS – As the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock) try to contain what was unleashed from the Tomb of Chaos, they discover who created it…and why. Also starring Rupert Evans. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Joey Falco and Blake Taylor (#310). Original airdate 4/18/2021.

There is one other thing that we want to point out entering this episode, and it’s rather simple: This is the final episode of Charmed before we get to a hiatus. The show is going to be moving in May to a new timeslot on Friday night, where it will be paired up with another series in Dynasty, which is coming back for more new episodes. If you love this series, we only hope that you check it out live still — it’s been renewed for a season 4 already, but you gotta think about the long-term future here!

Given what the Charmed ones are up against within this episode, we almost have to assume that there’s going to be a cliffhanger. Why in the world wouldn’t there be after all of this, plus the hiatus after the fact?

