The Blacklist season 8 episode 13: Could Megan Boone return at the end?







The Blacklist season 8 episode 13 is an installment set to air on NBC this Friday — and like with many others, the stakes are high.

So how high are we talking here? Well over the course of “Anne,” there is certainly a chance that Megan Boone turns back up as Liz Keen. There are a few reasons to suspect that it’s possible. First, it feels like she came close to meeting up with Ressler at the end of episode 12. Meanwhile, she’s also been in hiding for a long time already, and it feels like she’s plotting her next move. There is also a chance that she comes back to better set up episode 14, which feels to be rather Liz-centric.

Ultimately, the mystery of Megan’s absence has gotten to the point where it’s overshadowed a lot of stuff through the entirety of the show. A lot of it may be creatively-driven, since the writers clearly wanted us to feel what Reddington was going through. Yet, it also did feel like the hiatus went on for too long. It makes sense to bring Liz back now ASAP to set the stage for what is coming, especially since Neville Townsend is appearing at some point in “Anne.” He shows up at her place, potentially to torment her and Reddington both!

“Anne” could be the fullest extent of Liz’s rage — because Reddington took away someone she cared about in Katarina, she may do the same to him. We don’t think that he is above going eye-for-an-eye with any of this sort of stuff.

