





Is Garret Dillahunt leaving Fear the Walking Dead, and his character of John Dorie, following the season 6 midseason premiere? After the events of “The Door,” you could be asking yourself ALL sorts of questions.

Unfortunately, very few of the answers are good. For a good percentage of this episode, the character wanted nothing more than to die. He was looking for a door mostly to keep everyone out and he could take his own life. He couldn’t find that; instead, he found a purpose to live in helping Dakota. There was a chance for him to open up and share a part of himself again, only for him to then not realize that’s not what she wanted. Because of her own past trauma, she was fearful and desperate. She ended up shooting him and, shortly after, John was dead.

That wasn’t quite the end of his story, though, as near the end of the episode the character washed ashore in front of June in walker form. She was the one who had to end it for good in what was one of the most painfully-tragic scenes that we’ve seen across this show in five seasons. There was so much pain and sorrow present here, and we’re not entirely sure where her story goes from here.

As for Dillahunt’s exit, it makes some sense for him to take his bow here. The actor took some time away from the show already in the first half of season 6, and most of what we saw there was likely setting up this moment. He was a big part of the revamp of the series a few years in and while it took some time to get to know John Dorie, we appreciated his contributions to the show very much. There is lingering sadness now as he becomes one of many who has left the land of the living.

