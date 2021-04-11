The Bachelorette promo: First look at Katie Thurston!







ABC has already announced that Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette is coming on June 7 — why not get a tiny peek in advance?

If you look at the video below, you can see the smallest of teases for what lies ahead. We’ve heard people out there comparing this to some of the first promos for Hannah Brown’s season, and that’s not what this is — it’s more of a small social-media teaser than something meant to live for a long time on the network itself. All it’s meant to do is show Katie with a rose in hand, and also making it clear that the show is back in less than two months.

At the moment, there honestly isn’t even that much that can be teased for the season itself. It’s still filming, and it will be for a little while still! Chris Harrison will not be a part of this season, as he is being replaced instead with the one-two punch of Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. ABC hasn’t announced plans for the hosting spot beyond this, though it’s to be noted that Bachelor in Paradise is still scheduled for this summer.

As for the season of The Bachelorette set to feature Michelle Young, that’s still happening — though for now, we don’t anticipate it premiering until we get around to this fall. It won’t even start up filming until a little bit later this summer.

What do you want to see for The Bachelorette once Katie Thurston’s season arrives on ABC?

#TheBachelorette is back June 7 on ABC 🌹 pic.twitter.com/T2PGkNZnL1 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) April 7, 2021

