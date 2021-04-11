Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto? (day 43)







Who won the latest Power of Veto within the Big Brother Canada 9 house? We’ve got some more insight on that, as you would expect, within!

The first thing we want to say here is that earlier today, Breydon looked like a dead man walking in the game. He was the only person not playing in the Veto other than Head of Household Jedson, and it seemed like almost anyone would end up using it. If they did, he’d go on the block and probably head right over to jury.

Yet, here’s where things get interesting — Tera won the Veto, which means that she can come off the block! (She and Tina were originally nominated.) Jedson now has a decision to make, and there are multiple discussions already about Kiefer going up. He’s perceived as being popular on the outside, he has some good relationships, and he’s also won multiple competitions already. Getting him out would be perceived as a good move for Jedson’s resume, potentially more so than someone like Breydon who has been an obvious target for a while. Breydon’s done a good job planting seeds to Jedson that Kiefer isn’t super-loyal to Beth, and Beth herself has done her fair share of lobbying.

We don’t think this is a sure thing, but the irony we’re seeing in the game is that Breydon is SUCH a bigger threat than people think. He’s got some solid relationships all over and if he makes it to the end, he’ll have an excellent argument to win.

What do you think about Tera winning the Big Brother Canada 9 Power of Veto this week?

