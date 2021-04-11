





The first thing that we should say within this Shameless series finale – Emmy Rossum article is simple: There are spoilers within. If you haven’t seen the finale yet, now is the time to look away.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s go ahead and give it all away: There was no appearance from Rossum as Fiona Gallagher. Not only that, but the character was barely a part of the finale at all. While Patsy’s Pies was brought up during the episode, we didn’t get all that much of an actual update on her. Perhaps most surprisingly was that she wasn’t even mentioned in the letter from Frank. It was more about his other kids — maybe that is because they were the only ones that were in his life at the moment, but it was still strange.

Maybe omitting Fiona was a big part of the point here, mostly because her being gone needed to have weight. Since Frank didn’t die until close to the end of the episode, there was no reason for her to come back. His death would’ve been it, but we didn’t have a funeral within the episode itself.

For some out there, maybe you’ll feel like this was a more realistic finale since Fiona doesn’t just pop in and out of character’s lives. Maybe the references and the looks back were enough. Yet, we understand that there were those out there who may have wanted more — at the very least for nostalgia’s sake. Rossum was a huge part of the show, and was an anchor for many of the young Gallaghers the majority of their lives. Without her, we’re not altogether sure that any of them would have made it.

Ultimately, the predictable end for Shameless would be bringing Fiona back — the producers decided to go the other way with it. We do wish there was more closure on several other things, including the future of some of the Gallaghers themselves.

