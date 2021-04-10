Call the Midwife season 10 premiere date, first details via BBC One







Are you ready for the Call the Midwife season 10 premiere on BBC One? New episodes are going to be arriving starting on Sunday, April 18. It’s a little more than a week away!

So why is the show starting a little bit later this year? It has everything to do with the global health crisis, otherwise known as the same thing that has slowed down the vast majority of productions all over the world. The cast and crew were eventually able to return to work, albeit with an additional number of filming precautions. Just as you would imagine, safety is of the utmost priority for the entire cast and crew. We’re thrilled that filming was able to wrap, and now we can just sit back, relax, and enjoy some of the remaining stories.

If you do want to get a few more details all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Call the Midwife season 10 premiere synopsis below:

Change is on the horizon in Poplar. Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) must determine whether a private clinic venture that will generate much needed income for Nonnatus House is a suitable workplace for the Sisters, and enlists the help of Trixie (Helen George).

The plan causes great tension between Sister Julienne and Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) who is strongly against private health care. Their first falling out in over 20 years is felt by all, in particular Shelagh (Laura Main) who feels caught in the middle. Trixie, however, is thrilled to be challenged professionally and agrees to spend six weeks at the Lady Emily Clinic.

Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) are startled when a baby boy is born without legs below the knee. Sister Frances alerts Dr Turner, who frets this could be another Thalidomide case. Perturbed by the event, he determines to uncover the cause.

Meanwhile, with the Church’s financial support, Cyril (Zephryn Taite) moves into the flat above the Buckle’s paper shop, while Sister Monica Joan’s (Judy Parfitt) crisis of faith continues to weigh heavily on her mind.

For some more discussion about the themes of the premiere and the present time period, all you have to do is look below! In this video, the cast and crew take you through some exciting developments and fun moments — otherwise known as the sort of stuff Call the Midwife does well.

