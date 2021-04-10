Shameless season 11 episode 12: Will series finale have longer run time?







As we prepare for Shameless season 11 episode 12 this week, it’s easy to be bubbling over with excitement … and also sadness. Series finales are bound to make you feel a little bit bittersweet. There’s some joy in getting closure for some of your favorites, but also some sadness. It’s hard for there not to be when you’ve reached the end of the road.

So what are you going to see within this episode? There are a few different things to get into here. We’ll start with the run time — per Showtime’s official guide, it doesn’t seem like this episode is running any longer than a full hour. It would’ve been nice to have more, but we’ve also had this show be on the air for more than a decade. It’s hard to be altogether furious when the dust settles here. It will be airing starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, with a reunion special set for the next hour over at the link here. (We haven’t heard anything official about a premiere time for people who use the app; we’ll have more on that a little bit later on.)

Just in case you’re wondering now what’s coming up story-wise within this episode, be sure to check out the Shameless season 11 episode 12 synopsis below:

Ian and Mickey shop for furniture for their new place and Kev and V look for a buyer for the Alibi. While Lip settles for a new job, Carl finally finds his calling in a new role on the police force. Debbie plunges into a treacherous world when she meets someone new. Frank comes to terms with his own mortality. Series finale.

This synopsis suggests that Frank will still be alive in this episode, and the promo below suggests the same thing. Can we say anything with 100% certainty? No, but we wouldn’t be shocked if Frank lives onto die within the finale itself.

Get your tissues ready — as funny as this show can be, it’s bound to get a little sad now.

What are you hoping to see the most from the Shameless series finale?

