Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, April 10, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you’re coming into this article with questions for the night of April 10, we’re happy to lend a helping hand!

Luckily, the news that we’ve got today is of the most pleasant variety. There is a new episode on the way! This time around, we are gearing up for an installment hosted by none other than Carey Mulligan! This is her first opportunity to host the show, and this is coming on the heels of her turn in Promising Young Woman. This marks the second straight week that SNL has opted to utilize the services of an actor in awards-season contention, and even the promo itself has a little bit of fun with her status as a dramatic performer who rarely gets the chance to do comedy. We imagine that this will be a recurring theme throughout this episode, and we imagine that the writers will want to play around with this as much as possible.

With Mulligan as the host, we honestly don’t know what the writers are going to choose to give her insofar as material goes. We’re not sure that Promising Young Woman is enough of a mainstream movie for it to be directly parodied on the show, and some of the big political headlines from this past week are all across the board. The strength of SNL right now may be unpredictability, as some great sketches choose to come almost out of nowhere.

As for the musical guest for this episode, be prepared to see Kid Cudi. We don’t know if he will be featured in any sketches or not, but we do appreciate how game he seems to be to have a little fun in the promo. At the very least, that is a nice start.

