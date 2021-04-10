Lucifer season 5 spoilers: Show EP teases ‘different’ episodes ahead







In the event that you did not know already, Lucifer season 5 is poised to arrive on Netflix with its remaining eight episodes! There’s a lot of great stuff in there, whether it be an enormous story featuring God, a little bit of romance, and of course more cases and plenty of drama.

The most welcome news of all, though, is that there are more episodes to come after the fact. Production recently wrapped on the sixth and final season and while there aren’t too many specifics out there, we’re still excited for what’s to come.

Based on what co-showrunner Joe Henderson is saying about the future, be prepared for a lot of “different” stories throughout the end of season 5 and the entirety of the final season. In a new interview with Wordballoon, here is what the executive producer had to say:

“Season 5B is big and epic; season six is sweet and personal. I don’t even know how to compare them … They’re so wildly different, and yet so very much of a whole. They’re very much part of a story going on.”

Henderson also hinted that there is some sort of cliffhanger coming at the end of season 5, noting that he will ensure that there is a reason viewers will want to tune in moving forward. Our hope is that the sixth season will premiere a little later in the year, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens there. We just want happiness for Lucifer and Chloe when the dust settles here — haven’t we all gone through enough?

